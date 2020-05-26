Legends of Tomorrow season 5 finale spoilers: Defeating the Fates







Next week the Legends of Tomorrow season 5 finale is going to arrive on The CW and you better be ready for it to be intense. Very intense. Despite the pretty ridiculous title of “Swan Thong,” we have a feeling that there will be some shocking reveals throughout and some pretty dramatic moments. Whatever transpires here will work to set up the upcoming sixth season, which we’re hoping will contain some pretty exciting stuff at the same time.

The one thing that we know is this: Legends of Tomorrow crafts some of the best finales out there. Think in terms of what we’ve seen so far. season 1 ended with the death of Snart, whereas season 2 had that epic Reverse-Flash sequence. Season 3 gave us the battle of Mallus vs. Giant Beebo, whereas season 4 concluded with the Legends singing James Taylor in order to bring Nate back to life. The bar has been set high for everything that is going to be coming up next.

For a few more details now about the season 5 finale, go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – Still controlled by the Fates, the Legends find themselves in 1984-esque world, they soon discover that things aren’t as they thought they would be. The Legends must convince the civilians to trust them and stand up for their right to choose, but the Fates don’t make it easy by resurrecting the Encores once again. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Olivia Swann and Matt Ryan also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Morgan Faust (#515). Original airdate 6/2/2020.

It’s also hart to spoil too much more, since a big of the finale is going to be all about the element of surprise! It’s the fun of not knowing whatever the end is going to be.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow right now

What do you want to see when it comes to the Legends of Tomorrow season 5 finale?

How do you think all of the chaos is going to unravel? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







