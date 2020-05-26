Dark season 3 premiere date, new teaser unveiled by Netflix







Dark season 3 is going to be here before long … and you better be prepared for a twisted end of the road.

Over the past several years, the German-language series has developed a cult following all over the world, and for good reason. It is intense, thought-provoking, and also different from everything else that is out there. One of the great things about a service like Netflix, meanwhile, is that it gives viewers all over the world a great opportunity to connect with a series like this in a way that they were meant to. There’s less of a need to do some English-language version when the original can be given to them in the way it was always intended.

Today, Netflix confirmed that the third season is coming on June 27 … and that it’s also going to be the final season. Is that sad? Absolutely, but it’s also another reminder that it’s better for something great to end early than having it be drawn out forever. The video below doesn’t necessarily give you too many details about what is coming over the weeks ahead … save for, of course, that time is ticking away and the “Final Cycle” is approaching.

If there are two words that can be best used to describe what is coming up here, it’s simply this: “Destruction” and “understanding.” Sometimes, you have to break everything down before the truth starts to slowly rise up. Meanwhile, sometimes patience is the best way to make that understanding happen. The few lines that you get within this video are poignant and effective at starting to get the show’s central points across. Now that we’ve got a date and a small sense of what’s coming, the next order of business is probably going to be the hardest one: Having to wait and see what happens.

