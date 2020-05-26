Animal Kingdom season 5: What could it be about?







Let’s be honest — Animal Kingdom season 5 is pretty front of mind at the moment. There was a time when May 26 could have been the premiere date — typically, this show comes out the day after Memorial Day.

Unfortunately, and for very understandable reasons, that’s now not happening. The show has been delayed for the foreseeable future. There’s no specific time as to when it’s coming, as filming was shut down right in the middle of production.

For some more news on Animal Kingdom in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest below! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

So what sort of story would we be seeing at the start of the season? If we were given a chance to check it out, we imagine that at the forefront of everything would’ve been the Cody boys trying to ensure that their operation stayed afloat following Smurf’s death. That includes securing her former contacts and trying to also ensure that they all found a role … but that’s probably not easy. J likes to fancy himself the master strategist, but would Deran, Craig, and Pope really be okay with him leading the charge? We imagine that family conflict would be at the forefront of everything … with money soon after.

Beyond just that, we do of course also have questions as to whatever Angela’s role was meant to be moving forward. with Smurf gone Emily Deschanel’s character could have a larger role — this dysfunctional family at least understands her presence. Yet, there isn’t even a guarantee that we’ll see her throughout the story. We think defining her role in season 5 will be very important, especially since there wasn’t always clarity for it throughout season 4.

No matter what the particulars are, family and survival are going to be at the center of everything with Animal Kingdom season 5. We just have to be patient over the next little while…

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Animal Kingdom, including more discussion about the wait

What do you most want to see on Animal Kingdom season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







