World of Dance video: Jefferson y Adrianita, Bailey & Kida







Following tonight’s America’s Got Talent season 15 premiere on NBC, you also have a chance to see World of Dance back! There are some changes that are coming in the fourth season, with one of them being the more low-key style that the show seems to have for its first round.

Personally, we kind of like what we’ve got in the sneak peeks below. It’s a little more understated and it puts more of the focus on the dancers rather than a lot of the extra stuff. Plus, it leads to more interactivity with the judges!

In the first video, you can see this put on full display courtesy of Jefferson y Adrianita, a pair of salsa dancers with Colombian roots who are eager to showcase that what they do is a little outside the ballroom mode. Their energy and their tricks are surprising, and they really have to be when you think about this format! Ballroom is the sort of thing that is creatively demanding since so much of it tends to adhere to specific standards. Like Derek Hough tells them, they need to bring a certain element of surprise to everything else that they do.

We do love how both Derek and Jennifer Lopez get involved in the routine at the very end of the video — it is that extra spark that continues to leave us surprised!

The second video is equally entertaining just because of what Bailey & Kida are bringing to the table. There’s a lot of fun, near-constant energy in the routine and we love to see that coursing through almost everything that they do. They are both still super-young, so there is a sentiment stemming out of it that there’s so much more that they could be giving to the competition moving forward. We’ll just have to see how it all shakes out…

What do you want to see on the World of Dance season 4 premiere?

Do you think either of these dance acts could win? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







