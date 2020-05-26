America’s Got Talent: Is Archie Williams instant favorite after audition?







On tonight’s America’s Got Talent premiere, millions of people are going to have a chance to discover Archie Williams’ music and story for the first time. The man was wrongfully incarcerated for more than 30 years before being released due to DNA evidence and help from The Innocence Project. Now, he’s getting a chance to present a fantastic voice to the country … and also bring to light an issue that needs a little bit of attention.

So is Archie now set up to be the winner of this season? We definitely think it merits some conversation, and he’s not going to be a particularly easy person to defeat. Just think about it for a moment here. Singers tend to have an enormous following just about any time that they’re on this show. This is boosted to another level when you think about the backstory. Archie is someone people are going to want to get behind and he feels like a lock to make it to the semifinals. If he doesn’t get a Golden Buzzer tonight, he could easily get one on Judge Cuts … or whatever the show is going to be doing in the place of Judge Cuts this year. We know that the entire competition is out of whack.

So while we think that Archie Williams is a serious force to be reckoned with, we don’t think that we can guarantee anything long-term. There are still SO many episodes to air this season! Who knows just what sort of talent is going to be coming around the corner? We’re hoping for a competitive season with a ton of great acts.

