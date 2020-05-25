America’s Got Talent video: Vincent Marcus impersonates rappers







There’s a chance you’ve already watched Archie Williams’ America’s Got Talent audition — why not also look at Vincent Marcus?

In the video below, you can take a look at what is a fairly unique talent — the ability to impersonate a number of different rappers! Sure, we’ve seen a lot of impressionists on the show before, but most of them choose to do characters like Kermit the Frog, Homer Simpson, Peter or Stewie Griffin, and some other voices that are immediately recognizable. Combining impressions with rapping ability is in some ways even more impressive.

Some of Vincent’s stronger impressions include Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, and Jay-Z. He has the cadence and the personality down! His Eminem is more of the early-days version of the rapper, but we can hear a lot of his signature voice in there. What Vincent can do is easily worth him moving forward to the next round. As for beyond that? This is where we see things being a little bit more unclear. He’s going to need to show a lot of versatility in terms of some of what he can do, and that means even more impressions and styles.

Granted, we know already that Vincent has a lot more stuff in his arsenal — he has more than 580,000 followers on Instagram, and is already well-known in the world of social media for a lot of his work. He’s got some really-fun stuff out there, including his doing the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song as a number of different rappers from the 90’s. Think in terms of Dr. Dre, Vanilla Ice, and of course Will Smith. Suffice it to say, what he’s pulling off here is just the tip of the iceberg. He’s also appeared in videos from YouTube giant David Dobrik.

