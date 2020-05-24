America’s Got Talent premiere: Simon Cowell on Archie Williams audition







The America’s Got Talent season 15 premiere is right around the corner, and we know already of one especially notable audition. Archie Williams is a man who spent decades of his life in prison, wrongfully convicted of a prime. He was eventually released, and if you head over here, you can hear more of his powerful performance.

As you would expect, this is a moment that Simon Cowell can still reflect on in a big way. It was filmed prior to production being forced to shut down, and here is some of what he had to say in a new E! News interview:

“In my opinion, it’s one of the most extraordinary stories we’ve ever had on any of these shows … He was released last November. And, while he was locked up, he used to watch America’s Got Talent and it kind of gave him hope and inspiration. So, he came on the show. He’s one of the most incredible people I’ve ever met.”

We think that Archie is going to be a slam dunk for the latter rounds of this competition just based on the story alone. Yet, there is a big question that still remains — what will those live shows look like? How will the series operate? This is something that we may not have a clear answer on for quite some time. The most important thing at this point is that the show just gets here, given that we think a lot of the world really needs it at a time where hope is a little bit harder to come by.

