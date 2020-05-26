





The latest episode of Songland was fronted by Boyz II Men, and rest assured we had quite the ending to the episode! It’s something that we’ve only seen one time before on the show’s brief history, and it revolved around all three songs being chosen in the end.

Here are some more details surrounding the songs that the trio decided to pick up at the end of the hour.

ChrisLee, “Love Struck” – It feels like the show likes to have some sort of proper “winner” at the end. With that in mind, they opted to get it to this fantastic song that feels like a fun departure musically from anything that Boyz II have ever done before. There was also an interesting story behind the song, as it revolves around someone having feelings for someone who is in another relationship … and then trying to navigate that oh-so-difficult situation.

Juan and Lisa Winans, “What If It’s Love” – This is a song revolving mostly around love, but now in a conventional sense. It’s more about finding ways to keep and maintain that love after a lengthy period of time. This song feels like the one that is most within the vein of what Boyz II Men does — we feel like a lot of their fans will be into it.

Zak Waters, “Bad Things” – What’s the message of this song? It’s all about feeling like you have to remind yourself of all the bad things about someone to keep from going back to them. It’s a unique angle and this one feels very pop-forward.

In the end, these are three very different songs … and we do think that all of them bring something cool to the table.

What do you think about the decision Boyz II Men made at the end of Songland tonight?

