Songland: Is Juan Winans related to BeBe, CeCe, famous gospel family?







On tonight's Songland season 2 episode, you're going to see a performance from duo Juan and Lisa Winans as they present a song to Boyz II Men. They both have great voices, as you can see in the sneak peek below.

Yet, there may be another question you are wondering about: Is Juan related to the famed Winans family of gospel music? You’ve potentially heard of at least CeCe and BeBe Winans, in addition to potentially some other names within the family. It all probably depends on your connections to the genre growing up, but the last name likely rung a bell in your brain.

As it turns out, the answer is yes — Juan is a part of the family! BeBe & CeCe Winans are his uncle and aunt, and gospel music flows through the veins of just about everyone within the family. It does help to further understand where a lot of Juan’s musical talent comes from — some of it is in the genes, whereas other parts probably come from his hard work and dedication to the craft.

What Juan coming on Songland represents to us is him working even further to make his own mark on the industry. He wants to be able to showcase some of what he and Lisa can do separate from the rest of the family — the last name is there, but so is something more. The song they are performing in the sneak peek is “Maybe,” and we’ll see where it evolves over the course of the episode. We’ll be back later on with more…

What do you think about Juan and Lisa Winans’ performance on Songland?

