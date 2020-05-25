America’s Got Talent season 15: Simon Cowell on possibility of live shows







Will there be live shows on America’s Got Talent season 15? With the show premiering tomorrow, we know that there will be questions.

Before we do too much else, though, let’s kick things off with a reminder of what’s going to happen in the early going. There will be some audition shows, and a lot of them were filmed in front of a live audience. Some eventually were filmed without, and there is still a chance for some virtual auditions as well. There is going to have to be a virtual component to the show this season — that much is inevitable amidst the current health crisis.

So is there still some hope for live shows in the studio? For the time being, it definitely does feel as though Simon Cowell is hoping for it to happen. For a little bit more on the subject, just take a look at what he had to say to People Magazine:

“We’ve worked out about three different scenarios for how we can shoot the live shows with or without an audience, or a limited audience. And each one of them creatively works … The most important thing is that we have to ensure that since people have auditioned, that they do get the chance safely to be able to compete as they normally do, and get that chance to win a million dollars, or at least appear in the final.

“So, we have been racking our brains, but I think that the creative solutions that we’ve come up with, I don’t think are going to make the production or the show suffer. It definitely gives people the opportunity to do what they would normally do every year, and to make sure that we follow through on our promise that they’re going to compete. There will be finals, and there will be a winner. Someone’s going to walk away with a million dollars.”

In the end, some of the rules for this season are still going to be the same. It’s the functionality that will change, and if the show stays virtual, it’s obvious that some acts will have a harder time than others. It’s really just going to be a case-by-case basis here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to America’s Got Talent season 15?

