We don’t want to keep you waiting for a long period of time here, so let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now — there is no installment coming on the network tonight. It’s Memorial Day and with that, there’s a clear desire to not lose any potential viewership. We actually don’t think the numbers would’ve been too different when you think about some of what is going on in the real world right now, but ultimately, this is the decision that the network made.

As for what’s coming when the show returns, we know that there is a lot to anticipate. There is some reason for concern on the part of Liz, and then there’s the super-noteworthy story of Alex’s disappearance. Are we going to be seeing Michael save him? We know he’ll potentially do everything that he can … but there’s no guarantee that it’s going to work in the end. We are only a few episodes left in the end, and things are only going to get more intense from here on out.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 11 synopsis with some other updates on what lies ahead:

SECRETS AND LIES – Driven by the prospects of her scientific research, Liz (Jeanine Mason) opens up to Diego (guest star Cleo Anthony) about all the good her findings could do. Meanwhile, Max (Nathan Dean) enlists Kyle’s (Michael Trevino) help getting to the bottom of the recent abductions, while Michael (Michael Vlamis) does his own investigating into Alex’s disappearance. Elsewhere, after learning more about her mother Louise, Isobel (Lily Cowles) pays a visit to Rosa (Amber Midthunder), in hopes that Rosa could help her begin to heal.

