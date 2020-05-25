Run season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO? Current odds







Is there a chance at there being a Run season 2 over at HBO? Within this article, we’ll go through some of that.

What we can go ahead and say for now is that the Merritt Wever series is over for the series — it was unique in terms of its style and substance. Sure, we suppose it can be “called” a romantic comedy, but there’s a lot of other stuff going on here at the same exact time. Wever stars alongside Domhnall Gleeson and such notable names as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rich Sommer, and more. There’s a lot to like about the show content-wise, but no real guarantee that anything more will come from it.

For the time being, the series’ future is very much up in the air. Its live numbers are far from fantastic, with new episodes generating just over 230,000 live viewers per airing. Yet, HBO operates on a model where they have repeats, streams, and a whole lot more to better ensure that viewers check their shows out. It does seem as though there’s a willingness for the story to continue on some level, but it’s going to depend on the numbers and the interest among all parties involved.

We will also note this — not every show has to run for multiple series. This show follows in a lot of ways the British model of trying to tell a lot of great stories in a fairly small window of time — and remember that a lot of great British series only have run for one or two seasons. (Here’s a crazy fact — After Life is poised to be the first Ricky Gervais series ever to have three proper seasons.)

Hopefully, we will have some more information regarding the future of Run moving forward — patience is going to be a virtue, though, especially in a time like this. Networks have a lot more to think about beyond just renewals.

