American Idol star Arthur Gunn shows off ‘Love is My Redemption’







If you’re feeling bummed-out at the moment about the lack of American Idol episodes on the air, we get it. This is the first Sunday in a while where we don’t have anything! This show has been a nice bit of escapism for everyone … so we hope that some of the latest from Arthur Gunn helps to do the trick.

If you look below, you can hear a snippet of a new song from Arthur entitled “Love is My Redemption” — and this is one of the many joys that you can get from watching a show like this. You do get a great opportunity to get to know some of these performers better, and it allows you to be introduced to more of their own music after the fact. Arthur has so much originality, style, and personality — we have a feeling that there are a lot of great songs that are coming Arthur’s way in the future!

One of the great things that we know about Arthur as a talent is that he presents a unique ability to combine a lot of different musical genres. We could see him doing stuff akin to reggae, pop, folk-rock, and bluegrass. He’s got a lot of versatility and can make almost anything work in order to better suit his own signature style. We think that he’s going to have a great career moving forward, even in this era where there are so many different alumni out there.

If you want to see all the lyrics for Arthur’s new song, you can also do that via his Instagram below!

What do you think about Arthur Gunn's "Love Is My Redemption"?

