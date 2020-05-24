The Voice winner Todd Tilghman on working with Blake Shelton







We are a few days removed now from Todd Tilghman leaving The Voice, and with that, we’re getting a slightly better sense of his path forward.

If you missed our recent report as of late, Blake Shelton ripped the show’s record label in Universal Music Group for their lack of promotion for winners — that’s been especially true for those who aren’t in the country space. With that in mind, it does make a certain amount of sense that Todd would be going in more of a country direction now moving forward. It’s something that he’s got some roots in, it’s something that his coach knows well, and it could set him up the best moving forward.

In a new Q&A on Twitter, Todd made it clear that he would be looking to do more country after the fact — he admits that it’s something that he was at one point intimidated by since he didn’t feel he had the most “country” voice. Yet, he’s been encouraged by the show and it’s something he feels comfortable in musically and emotionally. He also expressed interest in doing something more with Blake moving forward. One of the things that we have learned about this show and Blake over time is that he’s more than open to collaborations with his artists, and he will do what he can to support them online. It’s just a shame that some others behind the scenes haven’t done it to the same degree.

Yet, we are definitely going to be looking to see what the future holds for Todd and the remainder of other artists on The Voice moving forward…

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Q: What will your genre of music be going forward? Do you have a certain vision? Loved your original on The Voice! #AskToddTilghman

– @RaeHarris97 A: pic.twitter.com/xFl4cWzTja — Todd Tilghman (@todd_tilghman) May 21, 2020

Q: #asktoddtilghman you and Blake sounded so good together. Will you be doing more work together with him 😊

– @HanneHansen28 A: pic.twitter.com/qlh6EenrY2 — Todd Tilghman (@todd_tilghman) May 22, 2020

