The Voice: Blake Sheldon rips record label after Todd Tilghman win







On last night’s season 18 finale of The Voice, we saw Todd Tilghman of Team Blake Shelton walk away with an impressive victory. He now has a chance to move forward and record music … but does he have that much of a chance at stardom?

In the end, it’s not all up to Todd. For years, Universal Music Group has been responsible for supporting the show’s champions — and for years, they’ve routinely let them down. Cassadee Pope is probably the closest thing that the series has had to a big-time star and that was ages ago. Danielle Bradbery had at least some success but in general, most champions for this show fade into the background. They don’t get a lot of opportunities, and that’s one of the reasons why the show’s success is often limited. It’s become thought of more as a vehicle for entertainment rather than something that builds stars — after all, it can’t advertise that when it has so few alumni that fit into that category.

In a new interview with ET Canada following last night’s finale (see below), Blake makes it very clear just how he feels about the show’s record deals after the fact, and noted that he’s complained about this for years. He’s not the only coach to do this — former coach Adam Levine ripped the label for its lack post-show support. We’ll see if things are different this time around, but we can’t say that we’re altogether optimistic about it at the moment.

If nothing else, Blake saying something again is a nice signal-boost for the issue.

