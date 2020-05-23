Gossip Girl reboot delayed at HBO Max; 2021 premiere date likely







We know that there are a lot of different shows that are being pushed back as of right now due to the current health crisis — and they come in all different shapes and forms.

Take, for example, the upcoming reboot of Gossip Girl. There was a time when it seemed like this was going to be a cornerstone in HBO Max’s lineup for 2020 — unfortunately, it now seems like we’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while. How long? Think in terms of 2021.

In a new interview with Vulture, the streaming service’s chief content officer Kevin Reilly had the following to say on the subject:

“They hadn’t even started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll … Things that would have been really meaningful and high profile have gotten pushed back.”

Will the Gossip Girl reboot be worthwhile? If it turns out great, then absolutely — yet, from the get-go it’s been clear that this is a show with a high-risk/high-reward quality to it. It’s very much obvious that it could end up being some sort of great homage to the original, catered more to a modern audience. Yet, simultaneously there is a real risk that this show turns out being some sort of a letdown just because the original is so beloved. Hopefully, it will incorporate just enough to keep nostalgic fans watching … while also still providing something new so it doesn’t feel like we’re watching something that we’ve seen a number of times already. One of the most important things to remember is that the original wasn’t necessarily a big mainstream hit — it was instead more about just appealing to a particular audience.

We don’t expect a premiere date on this for some time — patience is going to be a virtue, since the safety of everyone involved here clearly has to matter more so than anything else.

