The Baker and the Beauty season 2: ABC holding off on decision







Earlier this week, ABC went ahead and formalized reunions of a number of their big-time shows — think along the lines of Stumptown, The Rookie, The Conners, and many others. Yet, there were still a few others left out in the dust, and The Baker and the Beauty was one of them.

So what gives here? Why not give fans of the romantic comedy that extra bit of love? The answer, at least at the moment, appears fairly simple — ABC wants to get a better picture of its overall ratings before deciding on anything for sure. It’s a similar situation to what we’ve seen already with For Life, a series that did get to complete its first season but only recently. There are probably more viewers who are discovering both of these shows via DVR and there isn’t a hurry for them to announce a decision just yet.

Plus, we think it’s possible that there is another factor at play here — ABC still trying to figure out how many new shows that they are going to be airing amidst the current health crisis. Because not all pilots are getting made, it’s harder to pick up new shows; that may make them more inclined to lean on some ideas and concepts that they already have. It makes sense, given that this show at least has a following — even if it’s not a huge one — and they may be interested still in more.

We’ll see how things fare over the next few weeks. For now, what we do appreciate about The Baker and the Beauty is that it’s not a show that is similar at all to a lot of other ones out there. It’s fun, lighthearted, and it really does give you that escapism feel. We’re all craving that given where we are in the world right now.

Related News – Be sure to preview the next episode!

Do you want to see The Baker and the Beauty season 2 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







