The Baker and the Beauty episode 7 spoilers: Noa is blindsided!







Are you curious to learn what lies ahead on The Baker and the Beauty episode 7? Let’s just start things off with this — there is going to be an installment on Memorial Day. We know that this is the time of the year where there isn’t a tendency for a lot of new programs to come on the air; yet, ABC is taking that change. We don’t know what that necessarily means when it comes to the future of the show, but still. (Just remember to keep watching!)

So what is going to happen within this episode? For starters, Noa is going to find a problem come about in a rather unlikely way. While a lot of the episodes this season have focused on major events that Noa and Daniel have had to face together, on paper the two of them are going to be facing all sorts of individual challenges.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Baker and the Beauty episode 7 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“Blow Out” – Noa is blindsided when an unlikely opponent attempts to take control of her company. Meanwhile, after a series of setbacks, Daniel is surprised when an old friend comes to his rescue; and Natalie continues to defy her parents, enjoying the freedom that comes with her newfound rebellion, on an all-new episode of ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty,” airing MONDAY, MAY 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We’re at this point at a spot where the show is going to inch closer to the finale and moving forward, things are only going to get more and more intense with each passing moment. Our hope is that we’ll of course see something happy and romantic in the end, but we have to wait and see just what happens!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on The Baker and the Beauty

What do you want to see when it comes to The Baker and the Beauty episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around — we will have some other news coming up. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







