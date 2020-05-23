Saturday Night Live season 46: How could producers make it work?







For the second straight week, we’re left without a new episode of Saturday Night Live on the air. To call this tedious is making a gross understatement. It’s a bummer to not have a show around in times like these, though it’s hardly surprising — this is when the vast majority of seasons tend to end in the first place.

The larger question that we do want to ask in this particular article is simply this: How will the show manage to make season 46 work? Are they going to continue to do it at home? We foresee there being a few different options that the show could choose to take on depending on where things are in New York City and proper safety protocols.

1. Do the entire show at home – It’s an option until there is a proper vaccine — the writers have already shown they know how to make it work, though the series isn’t as strong overall. It’s hard to incorporate a host all that much in this environment.

2. Do the show in studio, without an audience – This is probably what NBC and producers will be trying to do, albeit with maybe a smaller crew and with more guidelines and testing. Since SNL is in fact live, they probably don’t have to make a decision for at least a few more months.

3. Do select sketches in studio – Maybe you cut out sketches that require totally new sets and you do a lot of stuff at home — yet, you could try to do Weekend Update or other sketches that require less setup and work from a crew perspective. If you do this, though, wouldn’t the show be more jarring?

Another thing that the writers also have to figure out here is whether or not they are going to be able

