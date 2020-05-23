Dancing with the Stars 29: Tom Bergeron hopes for new season this fall







Dancing with the Stars 29 is officially happening at ABC … but there are still plenty of questions. Take, for example, when something like this could actually come to pass.

As you all know, the entire world right now is in a difficult spot, one that forces so many of us to be apart for extended periods of time. Because of this, TV shows all over the country are facing uncertainty — and this one must especially. We’re talking, after all, about a show that features two people in close contact, performing in front of a live audience! It’s not hard to figure out all of the different ways in which things could go wrong.

There’s no confirmation right now that Dancing with the Stars will be back in the fall, and for now, ABC is not confirming anything. Yet, show host Tom Bergeron told Extra in a recent interview that it’s still something to aspire to:

“I think that’s the hope … It’s hard to imagine right now a scenario where 700 people in an audience and 24 sweaty dancers can all be in the same room. We’ll see if some sort of variation of that is concocted.”

We wouldn’t be shocked if this season is done without an audience, mostly because there may not be another choice. Will it feel strange? Certainly so, but it could prove to be a nice bit of escapism nonetheless for everyone out there wanting to be swept away.

Hopefully, there will be some more details released on the future of Dancing with the Stars very soon — and we’ll pass info along once we have it.

