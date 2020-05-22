Yellowstone season 3 spoilers: Josh Holloway teases Roarke arc







There are a number of big shows to be excited about entering the month of June, and Yellowstone season 3 has to be high up on the list for a number of reasons. It’s a chance to dive back into a story full of intrigue, battles, politics, and corruption. It’s hard to know how the writers will top what John Dutton went through last season, but they’re going to be doing their best courtesy of Roarke Morris.

Who is this guy? Think about a powerful hedge-fund manager and developer, and someone who is going to be around Yellowstone with some less-than-great intentions for the land. He’s going to come in and stir up chaos, and he’s willing to do whatever he can to get the job done. He’s also incredibly charismatic and can use that whenever he can to get his way. That’s probably Josh Holloway of Lost fame is the perfect person to play the role.

Speaking in a new interview with TVInsider, Holloway does his best to indicate what makes this character so interesting from the start:

Roarke is no stranger to cruel tactics … He’s used to dealing with business on both sides of the law. He’s definitely a threat.

As this season progresses, we’ll see exactly what that means … but Holloway indicates that he has no problem going toe-to-toe with the character of Beth. We know that she can be formidable and, in the right context, rather terrifying. Yet, simultaneously Roarke isn’t going to be that afraid of her. The two are going to have a certain chemistry, but a lot of that may be nullified by the fact that they work on opposite sites of the conflict.

The Yellowstone season 3 premiere isn’t that far away — June 21 is less than a month from now! Be sure to catch up in the case you haven’t already. You’ll be rather happy you did…

