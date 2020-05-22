





Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’re going to answer that question — to go along with it, we’re also going to take a further look ahead to whatever the future may hold.

In kicking things off here, though, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no installment of the James Spader drama coming up, whether it be now or for the foreseeable future. As for the reasoning behind it, it’s rather simple: There isn’t anything more to show! While originally this season was meant to have a full 22 episodes, everything was shut down early due to what is going on in the real world.

Want some more news on The Blacklist in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you take a look at that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our show playlist.

With this, the half-animated finale was designed to give you at least temporary closure … albeit in controversial fashion. It makes sense for Liz to want to work with Katarina — she recognizes that she may hold the key to serious answers about her past! She also recognizes that Reddington isn’t giving her answers. She may see this as the only way. But can she really trust Katarina? We’re expecting that to come to a head in the early going of this season.

Beyond just that, we’re also not expecting the Katarina storyline to stick around forever. She feels very much like someone who was brought in to be a season-long adversary before we move on to other pastures. She could be a big part of the first three episodes before we move on … maybe. We’ll just have to wait and see precisely what the future holds.

Insofar as premiere dates go, we wouldn’t expect anything until we get around to 2021. It’s better to be safe than for there to be any danger for any of the cast and crew!

