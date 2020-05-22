Billions season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Julianna Margulies talks debut







Coming up on Billions season 5 episode 4 this weekend, there are a number of things worth being excited about. What’s one of the biggest ones? Just think along the lines of getting to see The Good Wife alum Julianna Margulies on board the show! There’s going to be some fun that comes with this, mostly because she’s such a smart, intuitive performer … and there’s been a real push to get her on the show for a rather long time already.

So what do we know about her character? You can see (via Entertainment Weekly) a sneak peek below that features Chuck Rhoades being introduced to Julianna’s Catherine Brant, someone who he will encounter while teaching. She’s a formidable woman, and she also has something to ask of Chuck pretty early on. For more on the role, take a look at what she had to say to the aforementioned website:

I play a sociology professor at Yale who has written this one book that was a New York Times No. 1 bestseller a few months in a row and changed peoples’ lives, so she’s a little bit of a hotshot in her field. It was a fun character to dive into. And all of my scenes were with Paul Giamatti, someone I’ve been dying to work with since I saw him in Sideways, so I was thrilled.

We foresee their dynamic being an interesting way to push Chuck in a different direction. Remember that for a big chunk of the season so far, we’ve seen him continuing to wage war with Bobby Axelrod, while at the same time doing whatever he can in order to handle a messy divorce from Wendy. Seeing Catherine may at least help the character show off different sides of himself, and not just get solely obsessed with the past.

