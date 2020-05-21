Burden of Truth season 3 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Wherever You Go’







Want to know what lies ahead on Burden of Truth season 3 episode 2? Following the Canadian import’s premiere on The CW tonight, we’re going to see another complicated court case — one that will feature a surprise witness at some point. We think that when you’re an attorney, you try your best to prepare for just about very variable … but that doesn’t always mean that it’s possible every single second of the day. Joanna is going to have to contend with some of this.

This upcoming episode is entitled “Wherever You Go,” and if you look at the season 3 episode 2 synopsis below, you can get more insight on what’s coming:

JOANNA MUST INVESTIGATE AN OLD FRIEND – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) decide to stay in Millwood to help Kodie (Sera-Lys McArthur). Joanna feels good about her chances in court but when a surprise witness shows up things take a shocking turn. Meanwhile, Kat (Dayle McLeod) and Luna (Star Slade) struggle to work together for the first time. James Genn directed the episode written by Adam Pettle (#302). Original airdate 5/28/2020.

One of the things that we’re most curious to learn over the next few weeks is whether or not Burden of Truth will prove to be the beneficiary of some positive ratings due to a sheer lack of programming elsewhere. It’s on a better timeslot this season and with that, we have to imagine that the series is going to find a way to gather more attention for itself. Also, legal dramas are TV staples. The CW does actually have a good stable of scripted programming set for this summer compared to some other networks. We’re definitely intrigued to see where some of this goes.

Also, in a way doesn’t Burden of Truth seem like at least a decent companion to In the Dark on the schedule? That’s at least how we feel from the outside looking in.

