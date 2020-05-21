The Flash season 7 spoilers: When will Caitlin return to the team?







When The Flash season 7 arrives on The CW in 2021, there are going to be some challenges for the creative team to figure out. One of the larger ones is going to have to do very clearly with Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow.

So what is there to say about this at the moment? Well, Caitlin was written out of the most-recent season 6 episode in a way that suggests the character will be gone for a while. Behind the scenes, the intention here was to ensure that Panabaker had a maternity leave. We always got the sense that she would return early on in season 7.

Yet, now the global health crisis complicates things. By the time The Flash returns to work presumably later this year, Danielle could be available to return — yet, there are scripts already written that don’t include the character. How do you balance this out? Speaking via TVLine, show executive producer Eric Wallace makes it clear that this is something he is actively trying to do:

“We’re in discussions about that right now … It is tricky, but I think there is a happy medium which we’re going to try to accomplish. We have to see.”

One interesting idea the writers could look at is having Caitlin remain away, but write in scenes and stories for her that could be carried over into whatever the plan is going to be for the rest of season 7 — after the season 6 storylines are tied up. You could also try to include her after maybe an episode and shorten her departure. Because the series itself will be gone for so long, it probably won’t feel as strange that Caitlin suddenly pops back in after having what felt like a more-extended exit at the time.

For the time being, the most important thing is that The Flash and all other shows get back to work. We can see what the future holds after the fact.

