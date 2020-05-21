Grey’s Anatomy season 17: DeLuca’s diagnosis and the path ahead







The good news as a Grey’s Anatomy viewer is knowing that there will be new episodes coming down the road. The hard part is simply waiting for them. Because ABC has not officially released their fall schedule as of yet, it remains to be seen if we’re going to be revisiting the Grey Sloan this fall or not.

No matter when the show comes back, though, there is going to be a chance for a lot of storytelling when it comes to Andrew DeLuca. We learned via Station 19 that he is bipolar — we have to imagine that this would have been made clear had the medical show continued as it was intended to do, but it’s nice to have confirmation on the news regardless. You can rest assured that there is a lot of information still to learn as we explore what this means for the future.

For more news on Grey’s Anatomy in video form, be sure to watch our latest discussion at the bottom of this article! Once you do, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for other updates and view our series playlist.

Speaking per People Magazine, here is some more that Krista Vernoff has to say on the subject:

“DeLuca is bipolar … DeLuca was in a really manic state for an extended period of time. Even though he was right about the sex trafficking victim, the way he was behaving was inconsistent with the personality we’ve known him to have all these years.

“What Carina was saying was, ‘I’m worried about you. You’re not yourself. You’re acting like dad.’ And Meredith [was] saying, ‘You sound like your father’.

“DeLuca, after finally diagnosing Richard, went from manic to depressed. That’s what that last scene was when he’s sitting on the floor, crying in a pit of despair after not seeing anything but high for the last several episodes.”

Now that there is more of a diagnosis for DeLuca, the next order of business is helping to treat him. We don’t think that there is anything that will stop him from doing whatever it is that he wants to do moving forward … but he is going to need to be prepared.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy, including more scoop on what lies ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, stick around in the event you want some other news related to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







