The Alienist season 2 premiere date, new trailer revealed!

Today, TNT first confirmed that the Daniel Bruhl – Dakota Fanning series is poised to return with new episodes on Sunday, July 26 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. This is one week after Snowpiercer will air its season 1 finale, and it should give the show a chance to run for most of the summer. It’s going to be an evolution from the first season, while at the same time still including all of the things that you loved about the first go-around. Think in terms of the creepiness, the intrigue, and a central mystery. Sara is moving up in the world and the start of the season will prove it.

For some more information, check out the official synopsis below:

In The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Sara has opened her own private detective agency and is leading the charge on a brand-new case. She reunites with Dr. Kreizler, the formidable alienist, and John Moore, now a New York Times reporter, to find Ana Linares, the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular. Their investigation leads them down a sinister path of murder and deceit, heading towards a dangerous and elusive killer. As in The Alienist, the series shines a light on the provocative issues of the era – the corruption of institutions, income inequality, yellow press sensationalism, and the role of women in society – themes that still resonate today.

The trailer should prove to be everything that you could want and then some, and we’re also left to wonder this — will there be a whole slew of people checking out season 1 again for the new season airs? Count us very much excited to see what’s next, but we do wonder whether or not the long layoff is going to hurt on some level.

