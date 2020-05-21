





Is Blindspot new tonight on NBC? For those of you who are eager to get more information on that subject, we have it for you within!

Unfortunately, not all of this news is necessarily good news. There is no new installment coming up, as the network is instead running some of their Red Nose Day special programming. This is just a one-week interruption in programming, so you’re going to be left to ponder over the future for at least the immediate future.

So while you do wait for some more updates on what lies ahead, why not go ahead and get some additional scoop? Below, you can check out details for the upcoming two episodes of the Jaimie Alexander series, in the event that you haven’t seen them already…

Season 5 episode 3, “Existential Ennui” (May 28) – 05/28/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When an op goes bad, the team must deal with a proverbial monster in their house before it can take them down one by one. Meanwhile, Director Weitz is forced into a tense game of psychological chess as Madeline Burke attempts to assess his loyalty and root out a potential mole at the FBI. TV-14

Season 5 episode 4, “And My Axe!” (June 4) – 06/04/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : In order to stop a terrorist group from procuring a deadly chemical weapon, the team must remember key details from their first days at the FBI. Meanwhile, Weller worries after he gets scary news about the health of his daughter. TV-14

Let’s hope that both of these episodes get us closer to the end of the road for Madeline — the villain we of course really want to be stopped when the dust settles.

What do you want to see next when it comes to Blindspot?

