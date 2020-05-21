For Life season 2: ABC still deciding on renewal, cancellation







Earlier today, ABC chose to renew a whole slew of many of their established series, including the likes of The Rookie, A Million Little Things, black-ish, and more. They also decided that it was the end of the road for Emergence, Single Parents, Schooled, and Bless This Mess.

Yet, there are still a couple of series hanging in the balance, and that includes most notably For Life. The legal drama from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson hasn’t necessarily been a huge hit in the live ratings this spring, but it did perform rather well in DVR numbers. Add to this the show’s streaming potential and there are reasons to think that this could be a show that sticks around for a little while.

But, nothing is 100% confirmed, ABC clearly wants more time to figure out the future of both this show and newcomer The Baker and the Beauty, which still has more episodes to air. They may not be an immediate hurry to announce a renewal or cancellation, but it would be useful if they could illuminate everyone over the next month or so. After all, these are shows that will need to plan ahead when it comes to stories and also set schedules … though admittedly, a lot of that is in flux all across the board right now. Nobody knows exactly when any show is going to be coming back to start production, let alone for sure when they will be able to premiere.

Should For Life be eventually renewed, we have a hard time thinking that it’s going to be at any point before we get to 2021. A good many shows have been delayed until the new year already, and this is one that has only been on the air for a few months in the first place.

