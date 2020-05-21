





Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Rest assured, within this article we’ll come bearing an answer to that question … and then also more info on the future, as well!

Since we don’t want to keep you waiting, we will start by getting a little bit of the bad news out of the way now — the Jaina Lee Ortiz-led firefighter drama is done for the season. Last week’s big episode is the finale, and now you’re going to be waiting for a while in order to see what lies ahead. How long? Think in terms of the fall, at the very earliest — it could be even later. As of right now ABC and NBC are the two major TV networks that have not fully revealed their plans for the upcoming season — it’s really all about safety at this point. No doubt that ABC would like to get most of their shows back on the air but there are certain boxes that need to be checked off.

So while we wait for whatever the future may hold, why not go ahead and ask some big questions?

1. What comes next for Andy Herrera? Moving into season 4, the character has some very important things to wonder about. First and foremost, she has to try and figure out how to handle the news that her mother is (shockingly) still alive. From there, she can then try to figure out what the future holds for herself and Sullivan. At the moment, there’s a lot of ambiguity there. She loves him, but the wedding was for her father just as much as herself.

2. Will Maya and Carina make it work? It feels like Carina forgave Maya for what happened at the end of the season, but there are still a lot of issues that need to be worked out … especially now that Maya has started to realize some of the pain that she’s gone through because of her father.

3. How much more will Jackson work with the team? We know that he’s been around on Station 19 a lot lately … but can we really expect that to last for the near future?

4. Is there anything more for Dean and Vic coming up? It definitely feels like there are some feelings on his end, but he doesn’t quite know how to handle or process them. That’s something that should prove to be really interesting to explore coming up.

What do you want to see on Station 19 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

