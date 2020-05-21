Batwoman season 2: The timetable to find Ruby Rose replacement







It’s been a couple of days now since the shocking news was first announced that Ruby Rose is leaving Batwoman. It’s still somewhat-shocking to think about, given that it is so rare to see a major network show lose its star … especially when it’s a superhero show where almost everything revolves around them.

Now, the pressure is on The CW and studio Warner Bros. TV to find a new lead for the Kate Kane / Batwoman role … but how much pressure should there be? The answer to that is a little bit tricky, and it all depends on timing.

If Batwoman were to premiere in January 2021 (which seems to be the current plan), odds are the network and the studio would like to hire the new lead within the next couple of months. That gives them the opportunity to start to plan the story and promote the show more around them — it also gives them time to familiarize themselves with the cast and crew before production would potentially begin this fall.

What’s the big challenge with that? Casting meetings are not easy to do in this global health crisis, and the entire process may need to happen without face-to-face meetings. Granted, auditions can reels can all be handled virtually, but it’s a different sort of experience than most.

Another option here, should the network and studio want more time, is that they could extend the search until fall and potentially delay the start of Batwoman until the premiere. That may give them more time in this climate to figure out the future. They could easily replace the series on the midseason schedule with a show like Dynasty, Roswell, New Mexico, or Legends of Tomorrow — none of these shows are currently there. We know that Supergirl is already being delayed to star Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy and incoming maternity leave, so it wouldn’t be an option.

The big thing that we would advise the entire Batwoman team of is simply this: Take your time. There’s no need to rush getting a great season together!

