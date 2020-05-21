This Is Us season 5: Jon Huertas clarifies filming projections







Will This Is Us season 5 really wait until January in order to start filming? Well, nothing is altogether certain.

Yesterday, some headlines emerged courtesy of a video featuring series regular Jon Huertas noting that it could be 2021 before the series returns to production in Los Angeles. What was the reason? Fears of a possible second wave of the global health crisis. We always had thought this was just a potential scenario and not necessarily a sure thing, and that is what the actor has gone ahead and clarified today.

In a new post on Instagram, Huertas notes that for now, This Is Us is “prepping to begin shooting this fall! Our writers are already working and the only reason we’d delay until January is if a bad 2nd wave of #covid19 were to hit hard…safety of our cast & crew is very important to us. Don’t worry, #thisisus is raring to go!”

What this post does still indicate, though, is that season 5 will probably not be ready to go in September, as it has been in years past. It would need to begin production in July or August in order for that to happen, and that may not be all that reasonable a timeline. We think that a production for season 5 could happen in the fall, just with an abundance of testing and extra care taken to ensure that everyone on the cast and crew is safe. We think that the entire TV industry is working on a plan to eventually get everyone back to work, but in a way that also ensures that they can stay at work and be okay in the end.

For now, we know that This Is Us season 5 is going to be delivering on a heck of an awesome story — for Huertas in particular, you’re going to see a lot more of Miguel’s story as he and Rebecca are in St. Louis for the clinical trial.

When do you think that This Is Us season 5 is going to premiere?

When do you think that This Is Us season 5 is going to premiere?

