This Is Us season 5 filming may not happen until January, says actor







We know that there is a This Is Us season 5 coming to NBC at some point down the road. However, it may not be anytime soon.

Speaking as a part of a roundtable discussion with Governor Gavin Newsom and a number of other names in the entertainment industry, Jon Huertas (who plays Miguel) noted that it’s possible that season 5 production may not be underway until January. The show seems to be planning ahead for a number of different scenarios, including the possibility of a second wave that could cause more carnage with people out and working.

We’ll know a little bit more on the future of This Is Us when NBC announces their fall schedule, but this would certainly mean that the show is not planning to have a spot on it. The thing with a show like This Is, though, is that they could conceivably come back at midseason and still have plenty of time in order to finish its season. It just would have to figure out how many episodes to have and how to make the story best work.

We think ultimately that Huertas’ comments, coupled with the statements from many others, indicate further how there is no real clarity as to when things will get back to something close to normal. There are so many different scenarios that can play out and for all networks and studios, the best thing is to ensure that everyone stays safe. It’s better to be cautious and slow than to be fast and reckless. There are still plenty of stories on This Is Us to tell … even though we may have to wait a while to see all of them play out.

What do you think about waiting until 2021 to get more This Is Us?

