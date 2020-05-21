SWAT season 3 finale: What was El Diablo’s ominous warning?







Tonight on the SWAT season 3 finale, we saw the team face off against one of their most difficult opponents just yet. El Diablo was ruthless, dangerous, and he also set the stage for something so much worse.

In a confrontation with Hondo near the end of the episode, Diablo claimed that there was some sort of event coming … something that he was trying to stop. Yet, he was taken out before Shemar Moore’s character got any more information on the subject. This left the LAPD in a tough position, trying to figure out just what El Diablo was talking about.

Along the way, though, didn’t this have all of the action that you would expect from an episode of this show? Even though that this wasn’t meant to be the finale, it definitely had some elements that still felt like that. At the end of the episode Hondo got in his car and gave Nichelle a call — it remains to be seen precisely what their relationship is going to be moving forward. It’s still not a part of his life that he is completely figured out, but he apologized for some of his recent actions. Are the two over? It feels like there’s a chance of that … at least for now. You can never say never for the future, so we’ll still consider the door slightly ajar. It’s going to be something that Hondo struggles with for sure.

As for what else happened in the episode, Deacon spent some time speaking with some police academy trainees about mental health — it’s a part of his experience now, and it’s something that is going to work to make him a better member of the team. Chris and Street also had a conversation about the rigors of the job and what they’ve gone through — a nice moment, but nothing definite.

Now, the long hiatus begins … and we certainly hope that you’re ready for it. The finale didn’t have any obvious cliffhangers … other than El Diablo’s ominous warning, of course.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT right now!

What did you think about the events of the SWAT season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want more news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







