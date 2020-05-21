Blindspot season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Diving back into the past







Sometimes, you have to look back in order to get a better sense of what’s coming … right? This seems to be the plan on Blindspot season 5 episode 4 (airing June 4), which is an episode entitled “And My Axe.” We love this title — we can’t state that enough. It’s a tremendous reference to Lord of the Rings, and the story itself is going to be an interesting look back.

We’ve learned already that a big part of the final season is going to be all about celebrating the legacy of the show — what better way to do that than by reflecting on where things first began? This episode could be a chance in order to see Reade again — we know that there are still plans for this character on the show, and flashbacks are a way to bring him back into the fold. (We’re not confirming anything as of yet — we just think that this would be a fun thing to see.)

For a few more details about what to expect, be sure to check out the full Blindspot season 5 episode 4 synopsis:

06/04/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : In order to stop a terrorist group from procuring a deadly chemical weapon, the team must remember key details from their first days at the FBI. Meanwhile, Weller worries after he gets scary news about the health of his daughter. TV-14

As fun as the first part of this episode may be, it doesn’t take away from any of the fear we’re going to have over the second part! We know that Weller has been concerned a lot about his daughter already this season, and that’s without even knowing about any scary event in particular. Some of those fears could now be about to escalate to a completely different level.

