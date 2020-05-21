





Tonight, The Masked Singer finale arrived on Fox with a couple of different objectives — reveal the winner, and also some identities!

We’re not going to pretend that we had a hard time figuring out the identity of the Night Angel, given the clues and the vocals almost right away suggested that this was Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and singer Kandi Burruss. She’s got a powerful voice and, beyond just that, a real ability to to emotionally connect to viewers. The clues also point heavily to Kandi, and they have from the Old Lady Gang at the start of the season.

It’s awesome that Kandi decided to do this show, mostly because we’ve spent so much time thinking of her mostly from her other ventures. Yet, at the start of her career she was known almost exclusively for her vocal chops. This was a perfect throwback to that era.

It came down tonight to the Night Angel versus the Turtle after the Frog was revealed to be in third … and the Night Angel is the winner! She was enthusiastic about it, and we definitely think she is a deserving champ. Kandi made it clear after her unmasking that she was thrilled to have the title — she claimed that for a long time she stopped singing by herself. This was a chance for her to get her confidence back and remind everyone of just what she can do.

