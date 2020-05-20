Stargirl premiere ratings solid for CW, despite earlier DC Universe debut







We were very curious to see precisely what the ratings for Stargirl were going to be on The CW, especially when you think about how the show had already launched on DC Universe.

In some ways, you could view the show’s premiere as a pilot project for some of that the network is doing this fall — they’ve picked up Swamp Thing, a series that technically first premiered months ago on the aforementioned streaming service. Can these shows find success? The immediate answer is yes, given that the Stargirl premiere did find some success — even though the network version didn’t have all of the same extended footage as the one that hit the streaming service. (Yet, DC Universe isn’t thought of as one of the larger subscription services out there.)

Overall, Stargirl generated a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and over 1.2 million viewers in its debut. It fared considerably better than recent episodes of Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, or Supergirl — and those shows are CW originals! Granted, there are some caveats here, most notably that series premieres always tend to perform well. It’s more about what the show does for months after the fact.

Still, we gotta thing that the bigwigs at the network are thrilled that a lesser-known comic-book adaptation did as well as it did for a premiere in May — this could at least give them something to rely on more through the rest of the summer. Even if the ratings fall to a 0.2, we still think that there’s going to be a chance at a season 2. It’s much too early to predict anything there, though, and the economics of this show could be rather different others than launch specifically on The CW.

What do you think about the Stargirl premiere ratings?

What do you think this means for the future of this show — and also other DC Universe originals that come to TV? Be sure to share in the comments, and also stick around for some more news. (Photo: The CW.)

