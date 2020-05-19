Stargirl episode 2 spoilers: What’s next on The CW, DC Universe?







Want to get a good sense of what’s next on Stargirl episode 2? There is another episode coming onto DC Universe next week, and this is going to give you another opportunity to dive into the show’s comic-book origins. We know that this entire story was a labor of love for Geoff Johns, who wants to present a story that is energetic, bright, and also hopeful. It’s the sort of heroic story that is perfect for our times. It’s also going to be something that does evolve more and more still over the course of the season.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Stargirl episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

LIFE IS ABOUT LEGACY – After Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has an unexpected run-in with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat (Luke Wilson) reveals the truth to her about their history. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) is elated when she sees Courtney making an attempt to get along with Pat, not knowing the secret they’ve been keeping. Finally, things take a dangerous turn at Blue Valley High’s open house night when Courtney becomes the target of a dangerous foe. Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#102). Original airdate 5/26/2020. Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

One of the things that we’re rather curious to learn about over time is just how popular Stargirl proves to be on the two different places it calls home. While it is airing a little bit earlier on DC Universe (think Mondays), The CW may be a much more accessible place for it. After all, it’s been promoted heavily among a lot of the different shows in the Arrowverse and there could be some further attention paid to it.

