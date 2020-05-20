Blue Bloods, NCIS, Magnum PI, All Rise stars talk CBS fall schedule!







As many of you may know at the moment, the CBS fall schedule is out and it contains timeslots on a lot of your favorite shows. While we’re still hesitant to confirm that a number of these shows are going to be able to return this fall (it’s still to be determined amidst the global health crisis), CBS is obviously trying to be optimistic in hoping that these shows can be back.

Not only that, but they are relying on a lot of their familiar faces to sell this schedule to their audience. If you look at the video below, you can see such people as NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama, Blue Bloods‘ own Tom Selleck (still sporting full bears), All Rise lead Simone Missick, and Magnum PI himself Jay Hernandez introduce some of the shows you’re going to be seeing in their designated timeslots. Most of this lineup isn’t going to be a surprise, with really Wednesday being one of the only nights where an established show (in The Amazing Race) is coming on board and replacing another (in SWAT). Sure, you do have new series in B Positive and The Equalizer on the schedule, but they’re just filling in for some other programs that are no longer around.

Note that CBS isn’t specifying in any of this as to when some of these shows are going to be back. They’ve listed this schedule as for “fall” in number of press releases, but note that the video doesn’t actually make it clear when some of these shows will be back. They leave it open-ended just in case things aren’t ready for the fall. There are also some contingency plans that the network has — they already got a full Amazing Race season filmed, and there are some select MacGyver episodes that are already done from season 4. Meanwhile, there is also a lot of Blood & Treasure season 2 that could be ready. As reported earlier, CBS is saving that show while they wait to see about the fall.

In the end, there’s a lot to be excited about … but a lot of waiting will be necessary.

We're so excited to share the New 2020-2021 CBS Primetime Schedule with you. For more information about the new lineup, click here: https://t.co/hvQ3WErPnp pic.twitter.com/pz2fDA7nWC — CBS (@CBS) May 19, 2020

