The Masked Singer season 4 premiere date hopes on Fox







Leading into tonight’s big season 3 finale, why not have a discussion about a possible The Masked Singer season 4 premiere date?

It, of course, goes without saying that Fox’s celebrity who-sung-it will be back for another batch of episodes — this is their flagship show at the moment, and it’s one of the to-rated series of any kind on broadcast TV! It’s had a really solid season ratings-wise, even though the averages are buoyed heavily by the premiere after the Super Bowl.

Fox, by and large, is taking a conservative approach to the upcoming fall season. They don’t have any of their scripted programming set to premiere other than stuff that was either meant for this season or an acquisition like LA’s Finest. Yet, they are still planning to have The Masked Singer on the air. They want it to be a part of the fall schedule, and they still feel like they can get filmed despite the global health crisis.

As to how that will work, that remains a challenge. We can’t imagine there being a live audience, and the number of people around will likely be even more sparse. You’ll have the performers, their entourage, the costumers, Nick Cannon, the judges, makeup teams, and then the crew who film the show alongside the producers. There are still a lot of people who will need to be there, but they will probably scale things back as much as humanly possible.

Our hope is that The Masked Singer season 4 could premiere in October … but we have to take a wait-and-see approach on it. We’ll have more as it comes out.

