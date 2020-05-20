SWAT season 4 premiere date hopes for Shemar Moore, cast







Following tonight’s big finale, do you want more speculation on the SWAT season 4 premiere date? Go ahead and consider this article your source for early details!

Let’s kick things off here with the following: There will, in fact, be a SWAT season 4 coming at some point in the future. That was confirmed earlier this month — however, yesterday the news came out that you will be waiting a while in order to see it. CBS opted to put a new season of The Amazing Race (one that wrapped filming forever ago, long before the global health crisis) on Wednesdays, likely as a contingency plan in case other shows are not ready in time. This means that there is no plan to resume SWAT until we get around to 2021.

Could that end up changing? It’s possible, and it probably depends on a number of different factors. Take, for example, whether LA-based productions can come back earlier than their New York counterparts. It’s possible the premiere date could be moved up in the place of another show that is not ready.

Our hope is that season 4 will pick up by at least addressing some of the stuff that was originally planned for the end of season 3 — one episode never ended up getting a chance to film. From there, they can just time forward and then figure out whatever else they want to do. We don’t think that there’s all that much about this show that needs to really change — it’s all about watching characters work in order to take on tough missions and save lives. If that DNA is still there, we have a feeling it will be successful once more down the road.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 4?

Is there anything you want to see story-wise? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







