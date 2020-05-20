Blood & Treasure season 2 premiere: When could it air?







We know that there is a Blood & Treasure season 2 coming to CBS at some point this year … it’a ll a matter of when, and it’s also something that the network is probably still working actively to figure out.

Why the delay? For starters, it’s not 100% done. In a post on Twitter earlier this month, Matthew Federman noted that production is not fully complete on the season, and they will get back once it is safe for them to do so. This show definitely has its fair share of challenges given its wide array of international locations.

Of course, is it possible that Blood & Treasure could air at least part of its season? That comes with its own fair share of problems. Take, for example, the fact that not everything may have been filmed in order. Also, CBS wants to save the series for as long as they can as a contingency — just in case they need something to fill a timeslot on a given night, we’re sure that they would like to use this series in order to do so. For more, check out what network programming head Kelly Kahl had to say per Deadline:

“We have many options, you’ve seen how we’ve been able to be nimble over the last few weeks. We have a lot of options at our disposal and since the merger, we’ve got even more options, so whenever we can get our shows together, leading up to that, we’re not going to be airing a test pattern on any nights. We’re keeping our options open.”

Even if CBS wanted to try and air part of the season, they are not going to do so until they know that they’ve got other stuff on their schedule for the fall. They don’t want to have any empty spots without programming and don’t want to take any risks for now.

