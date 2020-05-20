13 Reasons Why season 4 trailer: Clay’s downward spiral







Want to get a good sense of what could be coming on 13 Reasons Why season 4? The final season is set to arrive on Netflix come June 4, and there is obviously a good bit of emotional unraveling that needs to happen.

Take, for example, if Clay can ever recover from everything that he has been through. In the trailer below, you get a very-clear sense of just how much the guy is struggling. Some of the emotional burdens and secrets that he’s carrying are starting to come home to roost and the question that lies underneath the trailer is what the aftermath will be.

Then, there’s also this: “Monty was framed.” You see those words written at the start of the trailer, and it suggests that someone is clearly out to get justice after what happened to the character in prison. Is it Winston who wrote it? Seems likely. We know that Alex is actually the person who killed Bryce and throughout a lot of season 4, we imagine that the aftereffects will reverberate throughout the community.

The run of 13 Reasons Why has been marked with controversy about the show’s extreme content and difficult subject matter — at this point, it is hard to really think about just what its final legacy will be. No doubt that it will be complicated, though it exists right now as a character study of the pressures and tribulations of high school students. Mental health is still not a conversation that everyone out there wants to have, but it is still a stepping stone for trying to make this world a better place.

Remember that come June 4, all episodes will be online. You will have a chance to get proper closure then.

