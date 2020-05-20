Animal Kingdom season 5: TNT still unsure on premiere date







We know that there’s a lot of enthusiasm about Animal Kingdom season 5, and for good reason. This is one of TNT’s most-popular shows and it’s around this time of the year when it’s about to come back. Typically, it premieres the day after Memorial Day … but not this year.

For those of you who do not know, the heist drama was one of many shows that was forced to shut down in the middle of production due to the global health crisis. We wondered if that meant the network would air the season in halves or they would figure out some other way to get at least a few episodes out there to viewers — for the time being, though, everything is in flux.

In response to a question on Twitter earlier this week, TNT suggested that they didn’t have “a specific answer” on when new episodes would be on the air — they sympathize with everyone waiting, but that’s about it. There are a lot of different things that go into making a show like this, and not all of them may be possible to execute at this very moment. Animal Kingdom is not an easy show to film, and with its high number of exterior locations, we think that producers are going to take a patient approach to getting it back out there for people to enjoy.

For now, the network is going to have to bank on Snowpiercer to be more of its anchor — our hope is that we’ll get at least a small sense of what is coming up for Animal Kingdom later this year. It’s just not something that can be rushed for the sake of everyone’s safety.

