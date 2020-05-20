SWAT season 3 finale sneak peek: Hondo’s fight in close quarters







Tonight on CBS, the SWAT season 3 finale is going to arrive … and you better believe that it’s going to be all sorts of intense. If you haven’t seen the synopsis for it yet, it very much showcases the danger that Hondo and the rest of the team is in:

SWAT team searches for a group of drug smugglers who crash a plane in a Los Angeles suburb and scatter, after a joint mission with the DEA to stop the shipment goes awry. Also, Hondo tries to make amends with Nichelle, Luca experiences anxiety about his return to the field, and Deacon hesitates when asked to speak to a group of recruits about mental health.

A big part of what makes this particular story so dangerous is the unpredictable nature of everything that the team is taking on. You can play out things as good as possible before you’re out in the field, but you never know for sure just what is going to happen. Hondo experiences some of that in the sneak peek below, as he’s right in the middle of containing a situation when it’s immediately clear that nothing is contained at all. A pretty intense fight scene follows, one that shows you how good the stunt team on this show can be in arranging some of this stuff.

Unfortunately, this episode of SWAT was not actually meant to be the final one of the season — the global health crisis has made it so that there are a lot of shows giving you incomplete endings. Yet, we’re sure that whatever the aftermath of this episode is will be discussed and analyzed further in season 4. Patience is just going to be a virtue here, given that signs suggest the series will not be returning until 2021, at the earliest.

Related News – Be sure to get some more details right now on this SWAT episode and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see in regards to the SWAT season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







