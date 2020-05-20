NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: LL Cool J on plans for the future







While we know that NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 is currently on the CBS fall schedule, that doesn’t mean that anyone who works on the show is close to a return. As a matter of fact, it doesn’t even seem as though there are an abundance of conversations happening around that very thing for now. Everyone is instead opting for much more of a slow, methodical approach — the last thing that you want to do is rush anything along. Also, it’s hard to really plan too much for the specific future when you don’t even know when you will be able to start work again.

In speaking on the subject of the show’s future to The Hollywood Reporter, you do get a sense from star LL Cool J that we do have a long ways to go before the show is back to coming on the air. After all, there haven’t even been conversations yet:

We haven’t really talked to anybody about that. I just know that when we ended the season, it was about making sure that we follow those social distancing guidelines and that we do everything we can to protect each other — that was pretty much the extent of the conversation. We didn’t go any further than that.

There are going to be challenges when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles getting back on the air. Namely, we’re talking here about a show that films a good many scenes outdoors since there are a lot of intense action sequences. It may be easier for NCIS to shoot more interior episodes, largely because it feels more like a murder mystery. The spin-off, meanwhile, is more like an action movie every week. You have to ensure that all aspects are safe, and we’re sure that is what the network and studio are prioritizing over the next couple of months. Typically, seasons of this show don’t start up for at least a couple of months anyway; there is a lot of time to work on this in there, and then we’ll see what happens after the fact.

