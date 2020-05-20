The Voice season 19 premiere date hopes, possible coaches







When will The Voice season 19 premiere on NBC? Within this article, we come bearing some more information on the subject!

Want some more news when it comes to The Voice in video form? Then be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

First and foremost, what we should point out here is that, at least for now, there are plans to keep the series going. While it’s clear that The Voice is no longer the enormous ratings machine that it once was, NBC has no plans to end it. We have to imagine that, at least for now, there are plans to get another season ready for the fall … provided that it’s safe to film it. The show could always air later, and we imagine the network will move forward with flexibility in mind.

It is actually flexibility that could be the key to The Voice having a little bit more long-term success than it has so far. After all, it does feel a lot like we are watching the show spin its wheels and bring us roughly the same sort of stuff format-wise time and time again. More so than do something different with the coaching lineup, we’d prefer tweaks to the Battle Rounds or something else that makes the show itself less predictable.

NBC will likely reveal their full plans for The Voice season 19 over the next couple of months, including the full lineup of coaches. We honestly wouldn’t mind seeing the same crop again in the fall; Nick Jonas proved to be a lot of fun, and we know that he’s got a limitless amount of musical knowledge in his head.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Voice right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Voice season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get more information on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







