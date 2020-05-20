The Voice 18 finale: Did Todd Tilghman, Thunderstorm Artis win?







Who won The Voice season 18 — Thunderstorm Artis, Toneisha Harris, Todd Tilghman, or someone else? Within this article, we’ll talk about that and break down more of the two-hour spectacular to go along with it.

No doubt, this was a long show — a very-long show. There was a lot of stuff that went down from start to finish here, including performances from Lady Antebellum and Bon Jovi. The remaining artists each also had a duet with their coach — which was memorable, but not really something to make up for the lack of results.

Now, let’s get to those results!

Fifth Place – Micah Iverson. The final artist from Team Kelly was expected to finish in last, so we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked by that.

Fourth Place – CammWess. This means that you’re final three are Toneisha,Thunderstorm, and Todd Tilghman.

Who was the winner?

Going into the finale, we were pretty confident that Todd was going to be the champion — he had the sales to back up his claim! In the end, he did get the trophy and the title. We can’t say that we’re shocked. Was he the best choice? That’s up for debate. Personally, we think that Thunderstorm had the best performance of last night, and Toneisha Harris is a heck of a vocal powerhouse, as well.

We just wish that the final results were not SO unbearably rushed, especially when the rest of the show was so cluttered.

What do you think about The Voice season 18 finale?

Did the right person win in the end? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

