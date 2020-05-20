The 100 season 7 spoilers: Is there still hope for Octavia?







The premiere of The 100 season 7 is set to arrive on The CW tomorrow, and we know that there is all sorts of powerful stuff coming. We have to learn more about Clarke’s final legacy, if there are more characters who will shape the series, and of course what in the world is going on with the Anomaly. All signs at the moment suggest that this is going to be a huge part of the upcoming episodes … but the writers are going to keep some of the cards close to the vest for the time being.

So what about Octavia? Is she still going to be a major part of the show moving forward? Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, here is some of what showrunner Jason Rothenberg had to say on this subject:

“She disappeared into the Anomaly after getting stabbed, by, who I think we revealed to be Hope Diyoza (Shelby Flannery), Diyoza’s 20-something daughter who days earlier was a fetus … And so we kind of know that time is misbehaving on the other side of that Anomaly and we really do very, very quickly start to answer all those questions. Time is a thing that functions in a complex way this season for sure. And It is not time travel to sort of burst that bubble.”

One of the things that we’re expecting over the course of the season is that Octavia is still going to be out there, but probably not in a way that dictates us getting a ton of answers right away. We’d actually prefer it if there was an episode a few weeks in that focused in on the character more so than giving you little tastes here and there. Of course, we also still want to see her spending time with everyone else at some point amidst everything that transpires.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

