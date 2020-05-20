Sweet Magnolias season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following today’s big launch, can you have some expectations for a Sweet Magnolias season 2? Is that something you should be rooting for? Within this article, we’ll at least look to the future of those book adaptation.

On paper, it does seem like Netflix has a reason to bring the show back — after all, there’s a lot of source material still out there, and we do think that there’s even a chance to appeal to a unique audience here. There aren’t a lot of shows on Netflix exactly like this, and there are also a number of notable names in the cast — think in terms of JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Chris Klein, and Jamie Lynn Spears. There’s plenty of reason to think that the streaming service will consider more episodes.

Yet, at the same time we don’t necessarily think that there is going to be any reason for Netflix to rush anything along here. What we’ve seen from them over time is that they’ll want to take a long look at the viewership figures and see whether or not there is a demand for more. One of the things that they often tend to do is look both at total viewers but also retention — how many people start watching and then continue to do that for the remainder of the season. This is a real way to accurately gauge just if there is going to be some sort of significant audience here for a possible second season.

As cautiously optimistic as we are — especially at a time when a lot of people don’t have a lot to do other than stay at home and watch Netflix — we have to remember that Netflix can be unpredictable. This is a streaming service that does have a habit of canceling shows fairly early on in their run. They’ll even do it to adaptations — just think about what we saw already with Anne with an E or pretty much all of their Marvel series.

